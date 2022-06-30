State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 243.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $238.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.00. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $243.30.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.61, for a total transaction of $628,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,249.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $1,113,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,068.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,773,740 over the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UTHR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.50.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

