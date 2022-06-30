State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Mosaic by 910.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Mosaic by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

MOS opened at $48.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.91. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.50%.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,273,577. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $752,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,039 shares of company stock worth $6,499,395 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

