State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $239.88 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,585 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.5% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $239,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $108.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.65.
In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.79.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
