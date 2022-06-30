State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $239.88 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,585 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.5% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $239,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $108.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.65.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.79.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

