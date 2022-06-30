State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.11 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in CF Industries by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF opened at $86.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.80. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The company’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Consumer Edge cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

CF Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.