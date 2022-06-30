State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Seaboard worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Seaboard during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,909,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Seaboard during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,829,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Seaboard by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Seaboard during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,227,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Seaboard during the 4th quarter valued at about $818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,838.46 on Thursday. Seaboard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3,535.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4,400.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.31.

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $89.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.35%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.48%.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

