State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Rogers worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROG. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 36.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 181.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total value of $104,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,820 shares in the company, valued at $473,564. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ROG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rogers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $260.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 1.47. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $176.00 and a fifty-two week high of $274.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.12 and a 200 day moving average of $269.68.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

