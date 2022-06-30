State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,225 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,783 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of SM Energy worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in SM Energy by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $256,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,668,228.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 44,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $1,870,980.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,465.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,771 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,130 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

NYSE:SM opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 5.17. SM Energy has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $54.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.49.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $859.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.23 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

