State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 560 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock opened at $119.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.40 and a 52 week high of $140.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.65 and a 200-day moving average of $116.39.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.18.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

