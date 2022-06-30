StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Given New $31.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $31.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered StepStone Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on StepStone Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on StepStone Group from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. StepStone Group has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $55.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.96. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.75.

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). StepStone Group had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $145.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in StepStone Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in StepStone Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

