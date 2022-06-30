Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.74% from the company’s previous close.

ADUS has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $85.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $68.57 and a fifty-two week high of $108.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $226.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.54 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,718 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,920 shares of company stock valued at $161,966 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 1,014.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

