Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,814 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,437% compared to the typical volume of 118 put options.

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.41. Yandex has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $87.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.26.

Get Yandex alerts:

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.46%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Yandex during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yandex during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Yandex during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Yandex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.