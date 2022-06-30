StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright cut AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

ACRX stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.71. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRX. Cornerstone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

