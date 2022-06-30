StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of CJJD opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.59. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.07.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (CJJD)
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.