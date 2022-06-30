StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CJJD opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.59. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.07.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

