StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Shares of Conformis stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 5.87. Conformis has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $60.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.44.
Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 million. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Conformis will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Conformis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.
