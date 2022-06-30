StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Shares of Conformis stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 5.87. Conformis has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $60.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 million. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Conformis will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conformis by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 112,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 42,070 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conformis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Conformis by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 136,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conformis by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 509,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 234,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conformis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

