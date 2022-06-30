StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
NASDAQ CMCT opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.56. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $9.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.
About Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (Get Rating)
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.
