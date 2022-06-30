StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCT opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.56. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $9.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 81.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,923 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 29,202 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 63.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

