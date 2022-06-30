StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

EKSO stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Ekso Bionics has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 90.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.87%. The company had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ekso Bionics stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Ekso Bionics as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

