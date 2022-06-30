StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Otonomy alerts:

NASDAQ OTIC opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. Otonomy has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11.

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 126,747 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 290,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.