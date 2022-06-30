StockNews.com Downgrades Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to Sell

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.09 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 152,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,221,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,155,000 after buying an additional 497,956 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,158,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,179,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 51.1% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 422,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

