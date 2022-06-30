StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.23. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $55.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.00 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 2.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBGI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

