StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:THM opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.50 million, a P/E ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 0.53.
About International Tower Hill Mines (Get Rating)
