StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of TEDU opened at $5.98 on Thursday. Tarena International has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59.

Get Tarena International alerts:

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.36 million for the quarter.

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.