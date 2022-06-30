StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of TEDU opened at $5.98 on Thursday. Tarena International has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59.
Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.36 million for the quarter.
Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tarena International (TEDU)
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.