StockNews.com Lowers Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

NYSE:HHC opened at $67.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.39. Howard Hughes has a 1-year low of $60.04 and a 1-year high of $105.51.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.62. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 3.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howard Hughes will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Hughes announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 15th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,715,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 20.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,623,000 after buying an additional 234,467 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $11,397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,599,000 after acquiring an additional 106,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 206,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after acquiring an additional 87,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

