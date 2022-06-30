Strategic Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)

Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Rating) by 490.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 114,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIPX opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.50. SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

