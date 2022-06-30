Strategic Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Strategic Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST opened at $50.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average is $50.29.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.