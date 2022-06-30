Strategic Asset Management LLC Sells 3,400 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Strategic Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,387,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,120,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,449,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 19,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $5,736,000. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ET has been the topic of a number of research reports. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.11.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.93.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 504,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

