Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Streamline Health Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

STRM opened at $1.26 on Thursday. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 35.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRM. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 357,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions (Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.