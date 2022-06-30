StrongHands (SHND) Trading Up 22% Over Last 7 Days

StrongHands (SHND) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 30th. StrongHands has a market cap of $45,115.11 and $1.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 22% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 118% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000305 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 90.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,820,218,355 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

