Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 675 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ED. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,874,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,364,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,334,749,000 after acquiring an additional 505,539 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,378,000 after acquiring an additional 479,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,421,000 after acquiring an additional 204,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,351,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,869,000 after acquiring an additional 168,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $94.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.62 and its 200-day moving average is $90.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.17 and a 1 year high of $101.12.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.91.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

