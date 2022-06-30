Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 83 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $22,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in AbbVie by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $154.14 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $272.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.20.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

