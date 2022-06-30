Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,162,000 after acquiring an additional 64,638 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in General Dynamics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,169,000 after acquiring an additional 85,186 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in General Dynamics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,383,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $496,801,000 after acquiring an additional 92,334 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,878,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,499,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,044 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.86.

GD opened at $219.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.82. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $182.66 and a 1-year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

