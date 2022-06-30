Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $1,724,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,222,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,200,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,079,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

BXP opened at $90.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.00. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.02 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 112.32%.

BXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.36.

Boston Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.