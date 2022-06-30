Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 225 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,743,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,053,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Generac by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,842,000 after purchasing an additional 158,591 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 1,075.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,285,000 after purchasing an additional 145,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Generac by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 940,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,894,000 after purchasing an additional 135,585 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNRC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $474.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.14.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,975 shares in the company, valued at $136,900,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $214.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.94. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $197.94 and a one year high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

