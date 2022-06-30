Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Societe Generale set a $81.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

OXY stock opened at $59.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $74.04. The firm has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.28.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

In other news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 716,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.32 per share, with a total value of $41,061,468.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,976,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,195,440,092.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,320,346 shares of company stock valued at $915,467,911. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

