Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 13,850 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,850 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $411,853,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $140,222,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,196,000 after buying an additional 933,145 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,542,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,674,000 after buying an additional 589,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 757,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,460,000 after buying an additional 475,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

MPC opened at $84.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

