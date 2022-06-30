Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Trims Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,764 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $688,093,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Workday by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,588,451,000 after buying an additional 840,799 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,255,000 after buying an additional 791,143 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,449,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Workday by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 370,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,974,000 after buying an additional 240,159 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total value of $50,007,387.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,900,295.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $47,167.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,021 shares in the company, valued at $19,525,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,134 shares of company stock worth $74,313,908 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WDAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.58.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $146.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.53 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1,219.25 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.21.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

