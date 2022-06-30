Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.18

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and traded as low as $0.97. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 288,481 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $94.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12.

Summit Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SMMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 735.61% and a negative return on equity of 100.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 13.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 29,893 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 129,578 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after acquiring an additional 154,598 shares during the period. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

