Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter worth $26,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 658.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $67,000.

NYSE SUI opened at $159.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.64 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.55%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at $26,804,526.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.63.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

