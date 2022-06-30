Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $30.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sun Country Airlines traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 244230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

In other news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $25,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,187.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 59,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,639,812.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,941.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,533 shares of company stock worth $2,436,122.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 14.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 1,049.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 157,408 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of -0.20.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $226.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

