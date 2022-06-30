Sun (New) (SUN) Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Sun (New) (SUN) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sun (New) has a total market capitalization of $57.40 million and $38.48 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sun (New) coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00193401 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.73 or 0.01539253 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00092959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005239 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,077.29 or 0.99970659 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Sun (New) Profile

Sun (New) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Sun (New) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sun (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

