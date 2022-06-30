Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,101 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,996 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,275.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of SUPN opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.67. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $152.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUPN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

