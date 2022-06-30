Surience Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Surience Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 13.2% of Surience Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ opened at $283.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.49. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.