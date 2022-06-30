Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.22.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. CL King started coverage on Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,402,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,123,000 after acquiring an additional 409,441 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,668,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,695,000 after acquiring an additional 148,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,545,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,561,000 after acquiring an additional 477,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,837 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYY opened at $85.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.57. The stock has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.91%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

