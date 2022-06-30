Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Barclays

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $97.00 to $102.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. CL King started coverage on Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.22.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $85.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 96.91%.

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,022. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Sysco by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 328,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 35,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.