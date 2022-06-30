Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,340 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 2.0% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Target by 32.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $141.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.59.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $4,089,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,259 shares in the company, valued at $13,196,721. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,694 shares of company stock worth $14,055,746. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

