Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Lessened by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Target were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 8.4% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.4% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 18,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 5.7% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2,685.0% in the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 24,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after buying an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 8.1% in the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,196,721. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,694 shares of company stock valued at $14,055,746. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $141.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

