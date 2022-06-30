Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Short Interest Update

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a growth of 5,157.1% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,587,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TAUG opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Tauriga Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.

Tauriga Sciences Company Profile

Tauriga Sciences, Inc produces and sells cannabidiol infused chewing gum under the Tauri-Gum brand name. It also develops anti-nausea products; and skin care products include CBD facemasks; CBD daily moisturizer; CBD anti-wrinkle dream, hand, and foot cream with hemp seed oil; CBD massage and body oil; CBD body revive roll-on; CBD transdermal patch; and CBD body spray.

