Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Short Interest Update

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a growth of 5,157.1% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,587,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TAUG opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Tauriga Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.
Tauriga Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
