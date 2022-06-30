TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Bought by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 16.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TC Energy by 9.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,150,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,329,000 after acquiring an additional 101,656 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,875,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,503,000 after acquiring an additional 241,949 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,295,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 451,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

TRP opened at $52.19 on Thursday. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 109.51%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

