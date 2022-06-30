TCW Group Inc. Buys 2,017 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,054,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,875 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,513,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,524 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,504,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,419,000 after purchasing an additional 525,773 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $14,399,000. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $10,420,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average of $32.07. DXC Technology has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $44.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.13.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.16). DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

