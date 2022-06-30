TCW Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,853 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in NOV during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NOV during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $188,033.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,431.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup cut NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Griffin Securities raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.54.

NYSE:NOV opened at $17.05 on Thursday. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $24.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.52 and a beta of 1.89.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. On average, analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.67%.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

