TCW Group Inc. Has $1.64 Million Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UAL. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen upped their price target on United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on United Airlines from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $35.68 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.19) by ($0.05). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 73.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($7.50) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.69 per share, with a total value of $1,884,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $456,837.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,539 shares of company stock worth $1,434,925 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Profile (Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.